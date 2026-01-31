Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
11:00 04.02.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Supreme Court sides with defenders of Markhalivsky Forest: illegal transfer of land for military cemetery annulled'

1 min read
Supreme Court sides with defenders of Markhalivsky Forest: illegal transfer of land for military cemetery annulled
Photo: фото: nmmc.mva.gov.ua

On Wednesday, February 4, at 11.00, a press conference entitled "The Supreme Court sides with defenders of the Markhalivsky Forest: illegal transfer of land for a military cemetery annulled" will begin at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Participants include lawyer Yulia Rybitska and Director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Journalists may register on site with valid press credentials.

