Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
10:00 27.01.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Investigation without control: how state pressure destroys a hospital under shelling'

1 min read

On Tuesday, January 27, at 10.00, a press conference on the topic "Investigation without control: how state pressure destroys a hospital under shelling" will begin in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

The event will present the position of a private medical institution in Odesa and a legal assessment of the situation surrounding the investigation of medical cases and the consequences of disproportionate state interference in the work of hospitals in the rear during the war.

Participants: Partner of the MILLER law firm Masi Nayem, attorney of the MILLER law firm Hanna Kalynchuk, medical director of the Odrex medical home Dmytro Havrychenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Prior accreditation of journalists is required at the link.

 

 

 

