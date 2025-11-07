Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
10:00 07.11.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Diabetes and War: How Investments in Healthcare Save Lives and Support the Economy?'

1 min read

On Friday, November 7, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Diabetes and War: How Investments in Healthcare Save Lives and Support the Economy?" Participants include Member of Parliament, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Healthcare of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Health, Medical Care and Medical Insurance Maksym Perebyinis, Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko, Head of the National Health Service of Ukraine Natalia Husak, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, Candidate of Medical Sciences, retired Colonel of the Internal Service Natalia Kozhan, Commander of military unit A 3122, Honored Worker of Science and Technology of Ukraine, Colonel of the Medical Service, Doctor of Medical Sciences Andriy Halushka (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Diabetes and War: How Investments in Healthcare Save Lives and Support the Economy?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Globalization of the Russian-Ukrainian War'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Diabetes and war: how investing in health saves lives and supports economy'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'How do Ukrainians relate to capitalism?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Tariff policy of state monopolies - JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and NEC Ukrenergo'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "The Ministry of Environment has turned national parks into an industrial zone for harvesting berries, mushrooms, medicinal plants and reeds"

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'China's Influence on the Ukrainian-Russian War'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) system and its practical implementation in educational institutions'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Termination of local government powers: what's next and what are the risks for communities?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'What does the analysis of the indicators of the draft State Budget for the next year show?'

AD
AD