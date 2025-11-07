Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Diabetes and War: How Investments in Healthcare Save Lives and Support the Economy?'

On Friday, November 7, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Diabetes and War: How Investments in Healthcare Save Lives and Support the Economy?" Participants include Member of Parliament, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Healthcare of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Health, Medical Care and Medical Insurance Maksym Perebyinis, Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko, Head of the National Health Service of Ukraine Natalia Husak, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, Candidate of Medical Sciences, retired Colonel of the Internal Service Natalia Kozhan, Commander of military unit A 3122, Honored Worker of Science and Technology of Ukraine, Colonel of the Medical Service, Doctor of Medical Sciences Andriy Halushka (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.