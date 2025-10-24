Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ministry of Environment doubles destruction of protected forests in national parks'

On Thursday, October 30, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Ministry of Environment doubles destruction of protected forests in national parks." Participants include lawyer of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk; Doctor of Biological Sciences, Deputy Director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Ivan Parnikoza; Director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5-A Reitarska St.). The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards.