Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
13:00 09.10.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) system and its practical implementation in educational institutions'

On Thursday, October 9, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) system and its practical implementation in educational institutions."

Participants include PhD in Law, Associate Professor, CEO of E-Science Space, and Education Advisor at the Center for Strategic Innovation and Progressive Development Maryna Dei; an expert on the development and implementation of the HACCP system for business entities in the food industry Maria Naboka; a representative of Protech IT Ukraine and an expert on professional equipment (technical solutions for schools and kindergartens) Yaroslav Filatov; head of the Rayvon law firm and an attorney (on legal risks and liability of managers) Lilia Voroniuk; PhD in Pedagogical Sciences, a research associate in the Department of Scientific and Methodological Support for Improving the Quality of Education at the State Scientific Institution Institute for the Modernization of Educational Content Olena Udalova, moderator: journalist and communications specialist Olha Levkun (8/5a, Reitarska St.).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration of the spot with press ID cards.

