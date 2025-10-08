Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
10:00 10.10.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Termination of local government powers: What's next and what are the risks for communities?'

1 min read

On Friday, October 10, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Termination of local government powers: What's next and what are the risks for communities?"

Participants: veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, entrepreneur, leader of the Bila Tserkva Volunteer Corps Oleksandr Mahdych; deputy of the Kyiv Regional Council, Paralympian Oleh Ivanenko, Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Ukrainian Politics, political consultant Oleksiy Usachov, Chairman of the Brovary District Council Serhiy Hryshko; sociologist, founder of the Active Group company Andriy Yeremenko, advisor to the Association of Cities of Ukraine, expert on local self-government Ivan Fursenko, lawyer, candidate of law, People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 5th and 6th convocations Valeriy Bondyk, village head of Hatny, head of the Kyiv regional branch of the All-Ukrainian Association of AHCs Oleksandr Palamarchuk (8/5a, Reitarska St.).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration of the spot with press ID cards.

