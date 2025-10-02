Interfax-Ukraine
14:30 07.10.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Reproductive medicine in Ukraine is under threat: Why bill No. 13683 undermines patients' interests and reputation of state'

On Tuesday, October 7, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Reproductive medicine in Ukraine is under threat: Why bill No. 13683 undermines patients' interests and reputation of state."

Participants include President of the Ukrainian Association of Reproductive Medicine, Professor, PhD in Medical Sciences, laureate of the State Prize of Ukraine Oleksandr Yuzko; Vice President of the Ukrainian Association of Reproductive Medicine, PhD in Medical Sciences, laureate of the State Prize of Ukraine Valeriy Zukin; MP of Ukraine Maria Ionova; MP of Ukraine, volunteer physician Yana Zinkevych; TV presenter, journalist, author of "Kurbanova Live" Olena Kurbanova (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration by 1200 on October 7, [email protected], (096) 012 0326 (WhatsApp) (VARTO communications agency).

