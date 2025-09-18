Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 19.09.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Scandal surrounding carjacking of lawyer Vitaliy Hloba's wife in Pechersk’

On Friday, September 19, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Scandal surrounding carjacking of lawyer Vitaliy Hloba's wife in Pechersk."

Participants include the wife of lawyer Vitaliy Hloba; lawyers Daria Koziy, Serhiy Derevyanko, and Oleksandr Terpylo (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

