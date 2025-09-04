Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
11:00 05.09.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Patient organizations ask the state to unblock resources for purchase of innovative drugs for patients with cancer, orphan diseases'

On Friday, September 5, at 11.00, a press conference will be held at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on the topic "Patient organizations ask the state to unblock resources for the purchase of innovative drugs for patients with cancer and orphan diseases."

As part of the event, representatives of public organizations representing and protecting the rights of patients with serious diseases will explain why, even with the availability of resources in the state and local budgets, the purchase of vital innovative drugs for cancer and orphan patients is actually blocked, how the situation affects the lives of hundreds of patients, including children, military personnel and veterans, why the amendments to the state budget adopted by the Verkhovna Rada are an important, but only a temporary step, and what systemic solutions are needed to ensure Ukrainians' access to modern treatment methods.

Participants included Head of the council of the public association Orphan Diseases of Ukraine Tetiana Kulesha, President of the All-Ukrainian charitable organization Council for the Protection of Patients' Rights and Safety Viktor Serdyuk, as well as patients who need innovative drugs to prolong life (8/5-A Reitarska St.).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Additional information by phone: (067) 604-35-55 (Tetiana Fedorova).

