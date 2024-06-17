Two countries withdraw their signatures in joint communique after Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Iraq and Jordan have withdrawn their signatures to the joint communique following the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, as evidenced by the list of countries and organizations that supported the joint communique published on the website of the Swiss Federal Council.

Based on the list, the number of signatories decreased from 80 to 78. At the same time, the list of countries that have not signed the document has increased to 15.

As previously reported, 80 states and four organizations backed the final communique of the Global Peace Summit, which was held in Switzerland.

At the same time, the communique, in particular, was not signed by Saudi Arabia, Thailand, India, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.