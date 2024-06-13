URCS volunteers among first to arrive at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian missile attacks to help victims

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are among the first to arrive at the sites of liquidation of the consequences of Russian missile attacks.

As the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported on Facebook on Thursday, at the scene of liquidation of the consequences of the missile attack the day before in Kryvy Rih, the rapid response unit of the Kryvy Rih organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society provided first aid to the victims and first psychological aid. Volunteers also provided water and humanitarian aid to the victims.

Volunteers from the rapid response unit in Kyiv region and the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society are also working at the scene of a fire at an industrial enterprise in the region as a result of a Russian missile attack on Wednesday morning. Volunteers have set up an aid station where fire rescuers can, if necessary, receive first aid and rest, as well as drink tea and have a snack.

As reported, as a result of an enemy missile attack on Kryvy Rih on Wednesday, nine people were killed, 32 were wounded, of which five were children. A total of 13 wounded were hospitalized in city hospitals, five of them in serious condition, and one in extremely serious condition. June 14 has been declared a day of mourning for those killed in Kryvy Rih.

According to the State Emergency Service, as of 07:00 on June 13, "elimination of a fire at an industrial enterprise continues" in Kyiv region. Some 249 personnel, 98 pieces of equipment, and four firefighting trains are working on site.