17:23 21.05.2024

German FM: Zelenskyy is legitimate president of Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed that Germany considers Volodymyr Zelenskyy the legitimate president of Ukraine and called Russian narratives about his alleged illegitimacy after May 21 a "tin pot game."

"Ukraine wants to live in a free, non-occupied country. The only one who is against is the Russian president, who attacked Ukraine, and thus makes it impossible to hold elections. It is clear that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the legitimate president of Ukraine. We will solve the tasks that we face together," she said at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The minister noted that the Constitutions of many countries stipulate the impossibility of holding elections during martial law.

"This is a very low game: that it is those who started the war and made elections impossible, those who are bringing a narrative about the alleged illegitimacy of the president to the world, since he allegedly was not re-elected," Baerbock stressed.

She also assured that Germany would continue to help Ukraine in the reform process.

