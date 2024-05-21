Ten Ukrainian military personnel trained in Netherlands to maintain F-16 fighters

Ten Ukrainian military personnel in the Netherlands completed a training program to maintain F-16 fighter jets, in particular, the training included compiling and testing a survival kit for the pilot, the Dutch Ministry of Defense reports.

"Ten Ukrainian military personnel were trained in the Netherlands to maintain F-16 fighters. The Netherlands pledged to provide Ukraine with at least 24 F-16 fighters. They also need to be maintained. Ukrainians have learned to maintain all the parts important for fighter pilots. These include helmets and oxygen systems, and parachutes on board," said a press release published on the ministry's website on Tuesday.

In addition, the Ukrainian military trained to create and test a survival kit that allows a fighter pilot to survive for several days after an emergency landing. This includes food and medicine.

The training program was developed by the Flight Safety Equipment cluster.