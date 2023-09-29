Facts

10:35 29.09.2023

Militants formerly withWagner Group being redeployed to Bakhmut as part of various Russian units – British intelligence

1 min read

In recent weeks, up to hundreds of fighters formerly associated with the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) have likely started to redeploy to Ukraine as individuals and small groups, fighting for a variety of pro-Russian units, according to a report of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland published on the X social network on Friday morning.

"The exact status of the redeploying personnel is unclear, but it is likely individuals have transferred to parts of the official Russian Ministry of Defence forces and other PMCs. Several reports suggest a concentration of Wagner veterans around Bakhmut: their experience is likely to be particularly in demand in this sector. Many will be familiar with current front line and local Ukrainian tactics, having fought over the same terrain last winter," the intelligence said.

At the same time, British intelligence notes the Wagner Group withdrew from combat operations in Ukraine by early June 2023, prior to the abortive mutiny of 24 June 2023, and the subsequent death of Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin and other senior leaders in a plane crash on 23 August 2023.

Tags: #british_intelligence

