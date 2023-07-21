Facts

20:06 21.07.2023

Govt launches mass production of ammo for UAVs

2 min read
A pilot project in the development, production, purchase and supply of ammunition for unmanned systems and their combat units for the security and defense forces of Ukraine, approved by the government, launches the mass production of ammunition for UAVs, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"Today, our soldiers often use improvised designs to equip drones with grenades, mines and other non-specialized ammunition. Now the situation will change," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, the resolution adopted by the government at the state level recognizes the procedure for the production, purchase and supply of ammunition for UAVs, which will allow private companies to legally produce ammunition for drones, and soldiers to receive high-quality and innovative solutions.

The resolution defines the procedure for obtaining the status of a UAV ammunition manufacturer and establishes clear requirements for companies producing them, Fedorov added.

"These are great opportunities for the development and scaling of technological products... We continue to create favorable conditions for the development of Ukrainian defense-tech," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers Taras Melnychuk specified on Telegram, the proposal was adopted at the initiative of the Ministry for Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

