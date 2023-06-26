Pivden command air defense destroys two Kalibr missiles, seven Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones last night

Last night, the enemy attacked Ukraine mainly from the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, the air defense forces of the Pivden (South) Air Command destroyed two Kalibr cruise missiles and seven Shahed-136-131 kamikaze drones, according to the Ukrainian Air Force's statement on Monday morning.

"Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine mainly from the southern direction. Three Kalibr cruise missiles were fired from a submarine in the Black Sea and eight Irania-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones were launched," it said on the Telegram channel.

Two Kalibr missiles and seven Shahed-136/131 drones were shot down by the air defense of the Pivden (South) Air Command.

The enemy also attacked Ukraine from the northern direction using four unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles (presumably attack drones). All of them were destroyed in the area of responsibility of the Center Air Command.