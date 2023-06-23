Adonis medical group opens 24-hour hospital in Kyiv

Adonis medical group opened a 24-hour somatic hospital in Kyiv, which became the seventh Adonis hospital in Kyiv.

The medical network told Interfax-Ukraine the hospital began work in the left-bank part of Kyiv.

According to a press release, patients aged 18 years and older will be able to undergo planned treatment and seek emergency care in the hospital. It will provide assistance in the areas of pathologies of the cardiovascular system, neurological diseases, as well as other nosologies.

The medical network noted that hospital patients could also be transported by the Adonis emergency service, including during the curfew.

The hospital has its own laboratory and diagnostic complex (CT, X-ray, and endoscopy). Medical care in the hospital is provided by doctors of more than 30 specialties.

Adonis is a network of private medical centers for adults and children. Adonis private clinic was founded over 20 years ago. Its network includes 12 branches in Kyiv and the region, including two own maternity hospitals and a stem cell laboratory. In the branches of the clinic, doctors receive patients in 66 medical areas.