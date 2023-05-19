Facts

17:12 19.05.2023

Reznikov: Ukraine interested in developing own defense industry, would be happy if American businesses share experience, technologies

1 min read
Reznikov: Ukraine interested in developing own defense industry, would be happy if American businesses share experience, technologies

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has invited American businesses to join the development of Ukraine's defense industry.

"We are interested in the development of our own defense industry. We are interested in the production of Ukrainian weapons. And if American businesses are ready to join this process – with your expertise, technology and knowledge – we would be happy. We believe this is our common interest," he said during the Ukrainian-American Forum on Friday.

Today, the United States is "the most strategic and reliable partner" for Ukraine, Reznikov said. He thanked the American people for their continued support.

"Thank you for standing with us in this unjust war. I am sure that we will celebrate our victory over the aggressor together," the minister said.

Tags: #defense_industry

