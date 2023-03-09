Occupiers have two Kalibr carries on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

There are eight enemy warships on duty in the Black Sea as of March 9, two of them are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of four missiles, according to the information on Facebook page of the Ukrainian Navy.

There is one enemy warship in the Sea of Azov and seven in the Mediterranean Sea, three of them are Kalibr carriers with a total salvo of 20 missiles.

In the past 24 hours, three vessels passed through the occupied Kerch-Yenikal Strait towards the Sea of Azov, all three of them were coming from the Bosphorus, and 19 vessels headed towards the Black Sea, five of them continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus.