Facts

09:17 09.01.2023

Some 50 Ukrainian soldiers more return from captivity in another exchange

1 min read
Ukraine returned home another 50 of its defenders from Russian captivity in the course of another exchange, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"These are guys from the Armed Forces of Ukraine... Some 33 officers and 17 privates and sergeants. We are returning people who were captured at Chornobyl nuclear power plant, as well as the defenders of Mariupol, guys from Donetsk direction from near Bakhmut, as well as from Kyiv region, Chernihiv region, Kherson region and other regions where fighting continued," Yermak said in Telegram on Sunday.

"This is not the last exchange. Our task is to return all our people and we will fulfill it," Yermak said.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday the release of 50 of its military.

Tags: #exchange #captivity

