Pelosi: Zelensky inspired us with his message of unity, resilience in face of Russian aggression

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky inspired the United States Congress with his message of unity, courage and resilience in the face of Russian aggression, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress Nancy Pelosi has said.

"Last night, Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an address to Congress about the determination of the Ukrainian people and inspired us with his message of unity, courage and resilience in the face of Russian aggression. In defending their Democracy, they are fighting for Democracy everywhere," she said on Twitter.