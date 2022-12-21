Zelensky calls this week 'critical' to get through winter, next year

This week is extremely important for Ukraine in order to get through this winter and next year, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Tuesday.

"In order to get the necessary support and for the Ukrainian flag to finally reign on all sections of our border with you, the border of Ukraine," he said.

According to him, "our soldiers gave me our banner today and asked me to pass it on to those whose decisions are very important for Ukraine, for all our soldiers. We will definitely do it. We will definitely stand. We will definitely get the necessary support for Ukraine!"

Zelensky said the cities and villages of Donbas "are now literally fighting for their lives. Life is for all of us – for all Ukrainians and for everything Ukrainian, moreover – for everything and everyone who keeps humanity in themselves."

"Look at the offensive in Russia, what it leaves where it puts its flag. Scorched earth, annihilated life... Pain, ruins and graves – this is the so-called Russian world. That's what our heroes stop. This is what they are driving out of Ukraine, step by step returning life to our land, where the occupiers have set foot," the president said.

Speaking about the defenders of Bakhmut, Zelensky said "every day they stood there, every blow they took there, every attack they repelled, and every counterattack they made, is life for Ukraine."

"And I ask all of our people: wherever you are, please support the Ukrainian heroes who are holding out against the most brutal attacks of the invaders, against the most insane Russian strikes... Support our Bakhmut – torn, but unconquered – and his defenders," the president said.