There were no ‘dirty bombs’ in Ukraine. They were in dirty heads in Moscow who terrorize Ukraine, whole world – Zelensky

No one has created a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine, and the only dirty thing in our region is the heads of those who seized control of the Russian state, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Thursday.

“There is a conclusion of the IAEA today - it is quite obvious. The organization's mission visited all the objects that Russian representatives mentioned when they told their fantasies about the so-called ‘dirty bomb,’” he said.

“We have invited the IAEA to check, we have given them full freedom of action at the relevant facilities, and we have clear and irrefutable evidence that no one in Ukraine has created or is creating any "dirty bombs". And the only thing that is dirty in our region now is the heads of those in Moscow who, unfortunately, seized control of the Russian state and are terrorizing Ukraine and the whole world,” Zelensky stated.