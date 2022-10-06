Drills for sappers held in Vyshgorod district, sounds of explosions can be heard

On Thursday, October 6, drills for sappers are being held in Vyshgorod district, that is why the sounds of explosions can be heard, Kyiv Regional Military Administration reports.

"Today, October 6, drills for sappers are being held in Vyshgorod district. As part of the planned activities, they will practice the skills of extracting and eliminating explosive objects. Because of this, in some areas you can hear the sounds of explosions," according to a message on the Telegram channel.

Citizens were urged to keep calm.