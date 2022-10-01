Facts

16:54 01.10.2022

Defense intelligence chief Budanov: war will not last so long, it will end soon

2 min read
Defense intelligence chief Budanov: war will not last so long, it will end soon

The war between Ukraine and Russia will not last long and its active phase will end soon, Chief of Defense Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov has said.

"This whole war won't last that long. It will end soon," Budanov said in an interview broadcast on the national telethon on Friday.

At the same time, answering the clarifying question of the presenter about whether it will last "two or three weeks", he said that we are talking about a longer period.

"At the end of May, I told what the algorithm of military operations would be. Then I said bluntly that June would not be good for us, we would lose. In July there will be a conditional stagnation, and in August we will begin to gradually move towards the restoration of the territory, which it will be clear to everyone. In winter, the war will largely subside, but after the winter, the end of this conflict will begin. At the first stage, reaching the administrative borders as of 1991," Budanov said.

He also added that, probably, the Ukrainian army will enter the territory of the Crimean peninsula by the end of spring 2023. "Perhaps a little earlier. You can make a mistake in the days, but not in the algorithm," he said.

Tags: #budanov

MORE ABOUT

14:26 07.09.2022
Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine confirms that key to successful execution of combat missions is effective activity of intelligence – Budanov

Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine confirms that key to successful execution of combat missions is effective activity of intelligence – Budanov

09:30 26.07.2022
Kyrylo Budanov appointed head of Intelligence Committee – Zelensky

Kyrylo Budanov appointed head of Intelligence Committee – Zelensky

11:47 14.05.2022
War to reach turning point in Aug - Head of Defense Intelligence Agency

War to reach turning point in Aug - Head of Defense Intelligence Agency

11:59 12.04.2022
Russian special services plan series of terrorist attacks on their territory to increase anti-Ukrainian hysteria - Main Intelligence Directorate

Russian special services plan series of terrorist attacks on their territory to increase anti-Ukrainian hysteria - Main Intelligence Directorate

20:55 28.03.2022
Ukrainian intelligence has agents in top leadership of Russia - Budanov

Ukrainian intelligence has agents in top leadership of Russia - Budanov

AD

HOT NEWS

Twenty two people, including 10 children, killed in car convoy shot by invaders in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region

Cars fired upon by occupiers in Kupiansk district found in gray zone, at least 20 people killed, half of them children – SBU

US law on Lend-Lease for Ukraine enters into force

Death toll reaches 30, 88 injured in shelling of convoy in Zaporizhia

AFU destroys 530 enemy personnel, 16 tanks, 1 helicopter in past 24 hours

LATEST

Twenty two people, including 10 children, killed in car convoy shot by invaders in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region

Israel does not recognize Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian provinces - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Cars fired upon by occupiers in Kupiansk district found in gray zone, at least 20 people killed, half of them children – SBU

US law on Lend-Lease for Ukraine enters into force

Death toll reaches 30, 88 injured in shelling of convoy in Zaporizhia

AFU destroys 530 enemy personnel, 16 tanks, 1 helicopter in past 24 hours

Occupiers detain ZNPP director general, take him away in unknown direction

Five settlements near Lyman liberated, stabilization measures continue there

Five people injured, including three-month-old child, in shelling of Mykolaiv

Biden signs $12.4 bln bill for Ukraine – White House

AD
AD
AD
AD