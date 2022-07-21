Russian invaders launch seven S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv at night, shell settlements in Mykolaiv region – region’s head Kim

The Russian occupiers fired seven rockets at Mykolaiv on Thursday night, and also fired at a number of settlements in Mykolaiv region, said head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

"At about 03:05, on July 21, the Russian occupiers fired seven S-300 missiles at the city. According to preliminary information, it is known about getting into an infrastructure facility, a gas station, a gas pipeline and a warehouse. Rescue services eliminated all fires that arose as a result of the shelling. Currently, one victim is known. Detailed information is being clarified," Kim wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He noted that there were attacks on the village of Lymany of Halytsynivska merged territorial community in Mykolaiv district at 11:20 and 13:00 on July 20, as a result of which residential buildings and outbuildings were destroyed. There are no casualties.

At 16:20 on July 20, as a result of the shelling of Shevchenkivska merged territorial community, fields with grain caught fire between the settlements of Kotliareve and Zeleny Hai. There are no casualties.

Also yesterday, on July 20, as a result of enemy shelling in the forest tract of Halytsynivska merged territorial community, there was a fire of coniferous litter and forest plantations.

In Bashtansky district on the afternoon of July 20, there were attacks in the village of Chervona Dolyna of Shyrokivska merged territorial community.

At night, at about 02:00 on July 21, the village of Shyroke of Shyrokivska merged territorial community was shelled. As a result of getting into a residential building, there is one dead. Also, the hits were outside the settlements of the community.

At night, on July 21, there were attacks in Bashtanska merged territorial community. A hit in rural settlements was recorded. Some of the shells remained unexploded. Information about the victims and damages is being clarified.