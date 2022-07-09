Facts

16:56 09.07.2022

Russia's losses since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine reach over 37,200 personnel

1 min read
Russia's losses since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine reach over 37,200 personnel

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia's losses have amounted to more than 37,200 personnel, 1,638 tanks and 832 artillery systems, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 9 were approximately – about 37,200 (300 more) personnel liquidated, tanks – 1,638 (1 more) units, armored combat vehicles – 3,815 (4 more) units, artillery systems - 832 (4 more) units, MLRS - 247 (+0) units, air defense systems - 108 (1 more) units, aircraft - 217 (+0) units, helicopters - 187 (+0) units, operational UAVs -tactical level - 674 (5 more), cruise missiles -155 (+0), ships / boats - 15 (+0) units, automotive vehicles and tankers – 2,687 (2 more) units, special equipment - 66 (+ 0)," the General Staff said on Facebook.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk area.

Tags: #russia #losses #war

MORE ABOUT

19:51 08.07.2022
Reznikov announces three possible scenarios for ending war

Reznikov announces three possible scenarios for ending war

10:30 08.07.2022
Enemy has lost 250 military personnel, 35 tanks, 14 armored vehicles over past day - General Staff

Enemy has lost 250 military personnel, 35 tanks, 14 armored vehicles over past day - General Staff

12:56 07.07.2022
Occupiers hit Moldavian tanker 'Millennial Spirit' with missile, drifting with remains of diesel fuel on board in Black Sea, remains of cargo burning – task force

Occupiers hit Moldavian tanker 'Millennial Spirit' with missile, drifting with remains of diesel fuel on board in Black Sea, remains of cargo burning – task force

12:38 07.07.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 4,889 civilians, 6,263 injured – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 4,889 civilians, 6,263 injured – UN

11:05 07.07.2022
Invaders launch missile attacks near Kharkiv school for visually impaired children, two civilians killed, one wounded – Synehubov

Invaders launch missile attacks near Kharkiv school for visually impaired children, two civilians killed, one wounded – Synehubov

09:56 07.07.2022
Zelensky: Western artillery finally launched at frontline

Zelensky: Western artillery finally launched at frontline

09:21 07.07.2022
As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, some 347 children killed, almost 1,000 wounded – PGO

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, some 347 children killed, almost 1,000 wounded – PGO

15:18 06.07.2022
Russia loses 36,500 troops since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russia loses 36,500 troops since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

15:14 06.07.2022
Ukrainian army suppresses aggressor's offensive in Lozove direction, Kherson region – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian army suppresses aggressor's offensive in Lozove direction, Kherson region – AFU General Staff

09:16 06.07.2022
As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 346 children killed, 645 wounded – PGO

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 346 children killed, 645 wounded – PGO

AD

HOT NEWS

Belarusian troops conduct reconnaissance in Volyn, Polissia directions – AFU General Staff

Russia tried to thwart Ukrainian president's addresses to European parliaments – Zelensky tells Slovenian parliament

According to UNHCR estimates, 12-13 mln people are refugees due to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine – Grandi

UNHCR calls on Russia to provide unfettered access to Ukrainians in country, does not recommend adoption or naturalization of Ukrainian children – Grandi

Zelensky: Refusal to accept Ukraine into NATO was historic mistake

LATEST

Two private houses destroyed in missile attack on Mykolaiv

USA to provide $368 mln additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

Zelensky meets with President of French Senate

Defense Secretary of UK visits Ukrainian military arrived for training

Ukrainian delegation takes part in Conference of European Armies in Germany

President of France's Senate delivers speech in Rada

Bayraktar drone funded by Lithuanians arrives in Ukraine

Biden orders to direct another tranche of military aid to Ukraine

Russians fire at residential area of Kryvy Rih from Tornado-S MLRS – authorities

Mykolaiv was target of rocket attack in the morning – mayor

AD
AD
AD
AD