Russia's losses since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine reach over 37,200 personnel

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia's losses have amounted to more than 37,200 personnel, 1,638 tanks and 832 artillery systems, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 9 were approximately – about 37,200 (300 more) personnel liquidated, tanks – 1,638 (1 more) units, armored combat vehicles – 3,815 (4 more) units, artillery systems - 832 (4 more) units, MLRS - 247 (+0) units, air defense systems - 108 (1 more) units, aircraft - 217 (+0) units, helicopters - 187 (+0) units, operational UAVs -tactical level - 674 (5 more), cruise missiles -155 (+0), ships / boats - 15 (+0) units, automotive vehicles and tankers – 2,687 (2 more) units, special equipment - 66 (+ 0)," the General Staff said on Facebook.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk area.