European Commission to finalize recommendations on granting Ukraine EU candidate status by end of next week – von der Leyen

The European Commission will complete work on recommendations on granting Ukraine the status of an EU candidate by the end of next week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

At a press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday, von der Leyen said the European Commission is preparing its recommendations, the so-called conclusion for EU member states. The commission has been working day and night on this assessment. Its president promised that in April they will work tirelessly on this, and their discussions will allow them to complete this work before the end of the next weeks.