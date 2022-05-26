Facts

20:12 26.05.2022

Shmyhal, Marin agree on prompt govt coordination of parameters for involving Finland in restoration of Ukraine

1 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland Sanna Marin have agreed on prompt coordination by the governments of the parameters of involving Finland in the restoration of Ukraine.

"We agreed on the prompt coordination by our governments of the parameters for involving Finland in the restoration of Ukraine in the future," Shmyhal said at a joint briefing with Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland Sanna Marin in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to Ukrainian prime minister, the parties intend to come up with concrete projects for their implementation in the near future.

In turn, Sanna Marin said that partner countries need to increase financial support for Ukraine, and she will speak with this position next week at a meeting of the European Council.

In addition, according to her, Finland will continue to support the tightening of sanctions against Russia.

