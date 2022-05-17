Facts

14:50 17.05.2022

Negotiation process between Ukraine, Russia suspended - Podoliak

2 min read
The negotiation process within the framework of delegations between Ukraine and Russia on ending the war has been suspended, since the military-political leadership of Russia still thinks stereotypically and does not take into account the changes in the situation in Ukraine that have occurred since the beginning of the war, adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"The negotiation process depends on events taking place in Ukraine. They have changed significantly since the beginning of the war... Today it is suspended. Suspended because after the Istanbul Communiqué there are no significant changes or progress. The Russian Federation still remains in its stereotypical thinking. For 82 days of the war, the Russian Federation did not understand that the situation in Ukraine generally is not what they thought from the very beginning... They still live in a world where supposedly there is Ukrainian Nazism," Podoliak said on the air of the telethon on Tuesday.

Also, according to the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, Russian directives regarding Ukraine also do not change.

"That is, they continue to actively blackmail. And they say it publicly. We hear Lavrov [head of the Russian Foreign Ministry] or Peskov [press secretary of the president of the Russian Federation] who throw claims to Ukraine, although they are not participants in the negotiation process, " he noted.

"But I emphasize: any war will still end at the negotiating table," he said.

In turn, as Podoliak noted, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky as a moderator of the negotiation process, proceeds from an adequate assessment of what exactly is and can be discussed within the negotiating delegations.

As reported, the last face-to-face meeting of the negotiating delegations of Ukraine and Russia was held on March 29 in Istanbul. After the negotiations, the Istanbul Communiqué was issued.

