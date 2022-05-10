Ukraine does not see NATO's active, strong position on Russia's war against Ukraine – FM

Ukraine does not see an active and strong position of NATO, as an organization, regarding the war of Russia against Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"From the very beginning of the war, we see a very active role of individual NATO allies, individual NATO members or their groups that they form, but we do not see an active and strong position of the Alliance as a whole, as an organization," Kuleba said at a press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstroy in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Kuleba said he had not yet received an invitation to an informal summit of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin on May 14 and 15.

"If it comes, I will certainly take part in it," he said.

At the same time, Kuleba said he did not have high expectations from this meeting.