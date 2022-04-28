Facts

11:22 28.04.2022

Russia has lost 22,800 troops, 970 tanks in Ukraine since Feb 24 - AFU General Staff

Personnel losses of Russian troops in Ukraine as of April 28 amounted to about 22,800 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

Russian troops also lost 970 tanks, 2,389 armored combat vehicles, 1,688 vehicles and 76 fuel tanks.

In addition, the Russian side lost 431 artillery systems, 151 multiple rocket launchers, 72 air defense facilities and four launchers of short-range ballistic missile systems. It has shot down 187 airplanes, 155 helicopters and 215 UAVs of operational and tactical level. Eight ships and 31 pieces of special equipment were also lost.

"The greatest losses of the enemy (last 24 hours) were observed in Zaporizhia and Izium directions. The data is being verified," the General Staff stressed.

