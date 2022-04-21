Facts

12:07 21.04.2022

Russia massively uses vacuum bombs during war in Ukraine, use of chemical weapons being checked - Zelensky

The use of chemical weapons by Russian occupiers in Ukraine is currently being checked, if evidence is found, they will be made public, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Different bombs are being used. We are checking the use of chemical weapons by the Russian Federation," Zelensky said in an interview with the French TV channel BFM TV, published in the Telegram of the Office of the President of Ukraine on Thursday, answering a question about the use of banned weapons by the Russian side in Ukraine.

"We act as fair people and are based on facts. Professionals, specialists should take samples, and when there is evidence, we will show what kind of chemical weapon and where they [the Russians] used it. But first of all, facts," the head of state said.

At the same time, he confirmed the massive use of banned vacuum bombs by Russian invaders in Ukraine. "As for the forbidden vacuum bombs, they used them starting from Kharkiv and in other cities - there are already many such examples. There is nothing to prove, everything has already been proven there," Zelensky said.

