President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has conferred the Hero City title on Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol, Kherson, Hostomel and Volnovakha.

"I decided to mark our Hero Cities with a special title that already existed. When another invasion was defeated. But a similar invasion. Another invasion. But no less cruel invasion," Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday evening.