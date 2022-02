Romania bans Russian airlines from flying in its airspace – FM

Romania has banned Russian airlines from flying in its airspace, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu has said.

"Romania just joined other EU member states in banning Russian airlines from our airspace. Romania encourages all partners & allies to take such action, as we stay resolute in our support for #UkraineUnderAttack. Ukraine is not alone & sanctioning Russia's aggression is needed #StandWithUkraine," Aurescu wrote in Twitter on Saturday.