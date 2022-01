President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed acting Director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Oleksiy Sukhachov Director of the Bureau.

Corresponding decree No. 691/2021 was published on the website of the head of state.

"To appoint Oleksiy Oleksandrovych Sukhachov as director of the State Bureau of Investigations for a period of five years," the text of the document says.