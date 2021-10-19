Facts

15:00 19.10.2021

Pentagon's head calls on Russia to stop war in Donbas, cyberattacks against United States

1 min read
Pentagon's head calls on Russia to stop war in Donbas, cyberattacks against United States

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called on Russia to stop the war in Donbas, end destabilization in the Black Sea and along the Ukrainian borders, and stop cyber attacks on the United States and its allies.

At a briefing following talks with Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran in Kyiv on Tuesday, Austin said that President Joe Biden, during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington, said that the U.S. support for Ukrainian sovereignty is unshakable. The United States condemns the occupation of Crimea and call on Russia to stop the war in the east of Ukraine, stop the destabilization of actions in the Black Sea and along the borders of Ukraine and stop cyberattacks against the United States, its allies and partners.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense said that since 2014, the United States has allocated over $2.5 billion for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to ensure the country's territorial integrity and protect its territorial waters.

Tags: #pentagon #lloyd_austin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:52 19.10.2021
Zelensky, Pentagon chief discuss deepening cooperation between Ukraine, United States in security, defense spheres

Zelensky, Pentagon chief discuss deepening cooperation between Ukraine, United States in security, defense spheres

17:18 19.10.2021
USA to support defense reform in Ukraine until NATO membership criteria met – Secretary of Defense

USA to support defense reform in Ukraine until NATO membership criteria met – Secretary of Defense

15:10 19.10.2021
Austin: US to support defense reform in Ukraine until NATO membership criteria met

Austin: US to support defense reform in Ukraine until NATO membership criteria met

14:25 19.10.2021
Secretary of Defense Austin: US to continue supporting Black Sea security partners

Secretary of Defense Austin: US to continue supporting Black Sea security partners

14:17 19.10.2021
No third country has right to veto NATO membership, Ukraine can determine its future foreign policy independently – US Secretary of Defense

No third country has right to veto NATO membership, Ukraine can determine its future foreign policy independently – US Secretary of Defense

13:59 19.10.2021
Russia starts war in Donbas, hinders peaceful settlement of conflict – US Secretary of Defense

Russia starts war in Donbas, hinders peaceful settlement of conflict – US Secretary of Defense

11:03 18.10.2021
Pentagon chief to visit Tbilisi, Kyiv to call for reforms necessary for NATO membership

Pentagon chief to visit Tbilisi, Kyiv to call for reforms necessary for NATO membership

12:12 16.10.2021
Pentagon chief to meet with Ukrainian President, Defense Minister in Ukraine

Pentagon chief to meet with Ukrainian President, Defense Minister in Ukraine

10:08 09.04.2021
U.S. considering sending warships to Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions – Pentagon rep

U.S. considering sending warships to Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions – Pentagon rep

10:24 02.04.2021
U.S. Dept. of State shares Pentagon's concern over escalating tensions in Donbas

U.S. Dept. of State shares Pentagon's concern over escalating tensions in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Pentagon chief discuss deepening cooperation between Ukraine, United States in security, defense spheres

USA to support defense reform in Ukraine until NATO membership criteria met – Secretary of Defense

SBI exposes fuel supplies from Russia to Ukraine by structures associated with Medvedchuk

Secretary of Defense Austin: US to continue supporting Black Sea security partners

No third country has right to veto NATO membership, Ukraine can determine its future foreign policy independently – US Secretary of Defense

LATEST

Rada brings law on NABU in line with Constitution

Virtual Museum of Russian Aggression appears in Ukraine - Tkachenko

SBI exposes fuel supplies from Russia to Ukraine by structures associated with Medvedchuk

Ukraine, Canada to begin construction of spaceport in Nova Scotia before 2022 with plan to launch Cyclone-4M LV late 2023

Zelensky: Judicial reform, anti-corruption reform to accelerate soon

In case of exclusion of Ukraine from 'green zone,' some EU countries may restrict entry for tourists – MFA

Rada appoints Korniyenko as First Dpty Chairman

EU Delegation urges Rada to adopt amendments to law on NABU

Ukraine records 15,579 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,776 recovered, 538 died – ministry

EU FMs set priorities in cooperation with Eastern Partnership countries – Borrell

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD