12:53 13.10.2021

Ambassador Korniychuk is working on organizing an internship for Ukrainian military medics at the Emek Medical Center in Israel

The exchange of experience between Israeli and Ukrainian doctors, as well as the organization of internships for Ukrainian military medics were discussed during the visit of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk to the largest medical institution in northeastern Israel - Emek Center (Afula). The Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel reported this at Facebook.

«There was an acquaintance with its specializations, educational and training base, the challenges faced by the medical center, especially against the background of the Covid-19 pandemic. During the conversation, great attention was paid to the establishment of cooperation in the exchange of experience and internships of Ukrainian doctors in this clinic, in particular Ukrainian military medics», - the statement reads.

The Embassy emphasizes that an agreement has been reached to provide offline and online internship programs for the possible organization of the process of exchanging the experience of Israeli doctors with Ukrainian specialists.

The event was sponsored by the Israeli Medical Tourism Association.

