Razumkov does not see enough votes in Rada to cancel compensation for housing MPs

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov believes that the parliament will not support the decision to cancel compensation to MPs for paying for their housing.

"Given the position of my colleagues […] It is unlikely that it will be supported by all the MPs," Razumkov told reporters on Wednesday in Irpin (Kyiv region).

The speaker of the parliament said that the abolition of monetary compensation to MPs for housing in today's difficult socio-economic situation would be "especially important."

"I think it would be right after all. MPs have enough resources, compared to other segments of the population, to provide themselves with housing," he said.

As previously reported, Razumkov spoke in favor of the abolition of compensation to MPs for housing.