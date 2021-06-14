Law on tourism must be adopted by year end - Tourism Agency head

Head of the State Agency for Tourism Development Maryana Oleskiv says that in order for the new law on tourism to work in a year, it must be adopted by the end of 2021.

"Now the profile committee is considering amendments, of which more than a thousand have been received. Then it will be proposed for the second reading. I emphasize that it is very important to adopt it by the end of this year, so that it will start working in a year. Since in order to realize everything that it conveys, it will take just so much time," Oleskiv said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

In addition, she said, in 2021, a tourism register will be launched, which will contain information on licensing of tour operators and categorization of hotels. After the adoption of the law, this register will be reformatted into the Unified Tourism Register.

"A tender has already been announced for the Unified State Tourism Portal, it needs to be done by the end of this year. We want to create not a business card website, but a large multimedia portal with several foreign languages, with texts written by native speakers, with high-quality world-class design, service functions and a lot of visual materials," she said.

Also, according to the head of the Agency, the National Tourism Information Center should be launched by the end of 2021.