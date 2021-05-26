Ukraine enters top five countries by origin of account networks showing coordinated misbehavior on Facebook

The U.S. company Facebook identified and removed over 150 account networks for coordinated misconduct from 2017 to 2020.

According to the company's report, the top five countries by origin of account networks that exhibit coordinated misbehavior include: Russia with 27 blocked networks (most of the operations were associated with the "troll factory" (15), special services (4) and media sites (2); Iran with 23 (most of the operations were related to the government, including the public broadcaster (9); Myanmar with 9 including military and police (6); the United States with 9 including "politicians promoting conspiracy theories" and minor politicians (3), PR or consulting firms (2), media sites (2); Ukraine with 8 associated with PR and advertising agencies (3), political parties (2).

"Of the more than 150 coordinated misbehavior operations we closed around the world, about half were domestic in nature. A slightly smaller proportion were focused exclusively on foreign countries, and the rest were aimed at audiences both at home and abroad," the Facebook company said.

Countries targeted by information campaigns on Facebook in 2017 to 2020: external campaigns (the United States with 26, Ukraine with 11, UK with 11, Libya with 6, Sudan with 6); internal (Myanmar with 9, the United States with 8, Ukraine with 6, Brazil with 6, Georgia with 5).

Talking about blocked networks, Facebook said the company has made it harder for attackers to successfully carry out massive influence operations that broadcast messages to target audiences on a large scale. However, some have tried to avoid detection by moving to narrower campaigns that use fewer resources and focus on a narrowly targeted audience.

In another case, in early 2020, Facebook identified and removed a Russian military intelligence network centered in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

"They created fake characters working on blogging forums and various social networks. Some of them posed as citizen journalists and tried to reach politicians, journalists and other public figures in the region. […] This operation did not gain a large following on Facebook when we removed it, but some of its blogs were taken over by outlets unmanaged by the operation," Facebook said.