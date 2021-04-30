Kyrgyz-Tajik border shootout leads to deaths of 13 Kyrgyz citizens - Health Ministry

Thirteen citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed in the shootout on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry told Interfax on Friday.

"According to the updated information, as of 7:50 a.m. 134 persons were injured in the Kyrgyz-Tajik border incident, including 13 lethally," the ministry said.

Twenty-five patients were taken from Batken to Bishkek by a special flight and admitted to the Bishkek Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics, the National Hospital, and the National Surgical Center.

"Two patients are in serious condition, and the condition of the rest is either fair or relatively good," the ministry said.

Tensions flared on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on Thursday, the military from both countries had a shootout, and casualties occurred. The sides traded accusations of an escalation of tensions.

The authorities said they had agreed on a ceasefire, yet the locals were reporting shootouts on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, arsons and fires in Kyrgyz villages, and deployment of military hardware through the night.