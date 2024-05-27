Embassy of Kyrgyzstan held scientific and practical conference in Kiev

On May 23 in Kyiv, as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Oblast, the Embassy organized a scientific and practical conference “Manas - Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity”.

The diplomatic event was attended by the Minister of Culture of Ukraine R. Karandeev, 13 deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, representatives of the diplomatic corps, political and public figures, Ukrainian scientists in the field of Turkology/philology, representatives of universities in Kiev, representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora. Also from the Kyrgyz side via videoconference took part the president of the State Institution “National Academy ‘Manas’ T.Bakchiev, the translator of the book - chairman of the Ukrainian Society ‘Bereginya’ in Kyrgyzstan V.Narozia and artist Z.Ilipov.

The conference was held in Kyrgyz-Ukrainian-English and discussed the influence of Manas on world culture. The participants were shown a video “Manas”, and there was also a presentation of Sayakbai Karalaev's book “Kyrgyz Folk Epic Yer-Toshtyuk”, recently published in Ukrainian, which was published with funds from Ukrainian sponsors. The new book was presented to each conference participant as a gift.

Speakers discussed the influence of Kyrgyz culture on world literature and noted the importance of such an event for deepening Kyrgyz-Ukrainian cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The diplomatic event was held at a high level and received a positive response from the participants.

The new books will be donated to universities and libraries in Ukraine.

The Kyrgyz Republic recognized the independence of Ukraine on December 20, 1991. On September 19, 1992 diplomatic relations were established. In 1993 the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic was opened in Kiev, and in 2000 the Embassy of Ukraine in Kyrgyzstan.