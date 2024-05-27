Diplomacy

23:34 27.05.2024

Embassy of Kyrgyzstan held scientific and practical conference in Kiev

2 min read
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan held scientific and practical conference in Kiev

On May 23 in Kyiv, as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Oblast, the Embassy organized a scientific and practical conference “Manas - Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity”.

The diplomatic event was attended by the Minister of Culture of Ukraine R. Karandeev, 13 deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, representatives of the diplomatic corps, political and public figures, Ukrainian scientists in the field of Turkology/philology, representatives of universities in Kiev, representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora. Also from the Kyrgyz side via videoconference took part the president of the State Institution “National Academy ‘Manas’ T.Bakchiev, the translator of the book - chairman of the Ukrainian Society ‘Bereginya’ in Kyrgyzstan V.Narozia and artist Z.Ilipov. 

The conference was held in Kyrgyz-Ukrainian-English and discussed the influence of Manas on world culture. The participants were shown a video “Manas”, and there was also a presentation of Sayakbai Karalaev's book “Kyrgyz Folk Epic Yer-Toshtyuk”, recently published in Ukrainian, which was published with funds from Ukrainian sponsors. The new book was presented to each conference participant as a gift.
Speakers discussed the influence of Kyrgyz culture on world literature and noted the importance of such an event for deepening Kyrgyz-Ukrainian cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The diplomatic event was held at a high level and received a positive response from the participants.

The new books will be donated to universities and libraries in Ukraine.

The Kyrgyz Republic recognized the independence of Ukraine on December 20, 1991. On September 19, 1992 diplomatic relations were established. In 1993 the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic was opened in Kiev, and in 2000 the Embassy of Ukraine in Kyrgyzstan.

Tags: #kyrgyzstan

MORE ABOUT

09:26 30.04.2021
Kyrgyz-Tajik border shootout leads to deaths of 13 Kyrgyz citizens - Health Ministry

Kyrgyz-Tajik border shootout leads to deaths of 13 Kyrgyz citizens - Health Ministry

15:49 10.10.2020
Curfew imposed in Bishkek - commandant

Curfew imposed in Bishkek - commandant

13:57 17.08.2019
Kyrgyz Interior Ministry says found money to finance riots at house of Atambayev's relative

Kyrgyz Interior Ministry says found money to finance riots at house of Atambayev's relative

10:57 31.08.2018
Valeriy Zhovtenko appointed Ukraine's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

Valeriy Zhovtenko appointed Ukraine's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

10:50 27.04.2017
President dismisses Doroshenko from Kyrgyzstan ambassador post

President dismisses Doroshenko from Kyrgyzstan ambassador post

15:57 03.09.2016
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan tighten border security

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan tighten border security

10:27 07.07.2016
Merkel to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan next week

Merkel to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan next week

16:18 01.07.2015
Ukraine to introduce 25.73% duty on imports of bulbs from Kyrgyzstan

Ukraine to introduce 25.73% duty on imports of bulbs from Kyrgyzstan

AD

LATEST

Germany allocates 60 million euros for humanitarian aid to Ukraine - Burbock

President of Cote d'Ivoire confirms participation in the Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian embassy officially starts work in Mauritania

76th anniversary of independence of State of Israel was solemnly celebrated in Kyiv

Italian government increases funding for Ukrainian students

Kazakhstan receives digital copies of unique ancient Kipchak books from Ukraine

London donates cars to Ukraine under the Ulez program to be used for humanitarian purposes

Kyiv Zoo hosted grand opening of children's slide - gift from Embassy of Vietnam in Ukraine

Results of joint study by Active Group and Experts Club on attitudes of Ukrainians towards Middle East and Central Asia

Speakers of the Parliaments of Ukraine and Turkey discussed intensification of cooperation between legislative bodies

AD
AD
AD
AD