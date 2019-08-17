Facts

13:57 17.08.2019

Kyrgyz Interior Ministry says found money to finance riots at house of Atambayev's relative

2 min read
Kyrgyz Interior Ministry says found money to finance riots at house of Atambayev's relative

Employees of the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry found money intended for the financing of the mass riots on August 7-8 at the house of a relative of former Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev, the press service for the ministry told Interfax.

Notes proving that the money was spent on organizing the riots were also found, the press service said.

"In the early hours of August 9, a search was conducted at the house of the father-in-law of [Almazbek Atambayev's son] Seyitbek Atambayev as part of the pre-trial inquiry into the events of August 7-8, a considerable amount of money and the list of general expenses were found following the search. According to tentative information, the aforementioned money was spent on supporting and financing participants in the rallies and mass riots," the Interior Ministry said.

A bag Seyitbek Atambayev left in his father-in-law's house for safekeeping was seized during the search, it said. "The aforementioned bag contained 170,000 som ($2,400), the lists with people's names, the names of populated localities, and phone numbers and the notebooks with general expenses totaling 2.2 million som ($31,000) and $318,00 were also found," it said.

Special operations forces of Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (GKNB) attempted to detain Atambayev in the village of Koi-Tash 20 kilometers from the country's capital of Bishkek on August 7, leading to clashes with the ex-president's supporters. One special forces soldier died of a gunshot wound. Six special forces soldiers were taken hostage and released the next day.

Clashes continued on August 8 when special forces undertook another attempt to detain the former president. The same day, Atambayev turned himself in to law enforcement agencies.

Police had to use riot control equipment to disperse around 1,500 supporters of Atambayev who gathered on Bishkek's central square late on August 8. More than 40 offenders were detained in Bishkek that night, and four people were hospitalized.

A total of 170 people, including 79 law enforcement officers, were injured over two days of protests in Koi-Tash and Bishkek.

The court sanctioned Atambayev's arrest and placement at the GKNB pre-trial detention facility until August 26; he is suspected of several grave crimes, including organizing mass riots and an attempted murder. His property was seized.

Tags: #kyrgyzstan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:57 31.08.2018
Valeriy Zhovtenko appointed Ukraine's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

Valeriy Zhovtenko appointed Ukraine's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

10:50 27.04.2017
President dismisses Doroshenko from Kyrgyzstan ambassador post

President dismisses Doroshenko from Kyrgyzstan ambassador post

15:57 03.09.2016
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan tighten border security

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan tighten border security

10:27 07.07.2016
Merkel to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan next week

Merkel to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan next week

16:18 01.07.2015
Ukraine to introduce 25.73% duty on imports of bulbs from Kyrgyzstan

Ukraine to introduce 25.73% duty on imports of bulbs from Kyrgyzstan

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky about fire in Odesa: Not only those guilty will take responsibility for crime, but also the owner of "so-called hotel"

Number of fire victims in Odesa hotel increased to 9

Four of those injured in fire in Odesa hotel in critical condition – Zelensky

SBU confirms detention of Israeli citizen Silver, three intelligence officers assisting him in escape

SBU detains Israeli citizen who escaped during extraordinary events from airport

LATEST

Measure of restraint for Hrymchak Yuriy Mykolayovych doesn't enter into force

27-year-old Italian citizen fighting against Ukrainian military in Donbas served suspicion notice

Zelensky about fire in Odesa: Not only those guilty will take responsibility for crime, but also the owner of "so-called hotel"

Number of fire victims in Odesa hotel increased to 9

JFO HQ reports 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Wire ignition in switchboard considered among causes of fire in Odessa hotel

OSCE SMM unable to set monitoring camera at Zolote-2 due to Russia-led militants

Police considering three versions of fire in Odesa hotel, incl. arson for covering up the murder

Four of those injured in fire in Odesa hotel in critical condition – Zelensky

SBU confirms detention of Israeli citizen Silver, three intelligence officers assisting him in escape

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD