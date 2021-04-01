Facts

16:58 01.04.2021

Ukraine expects NATO membership action plan - dpty head of President's Office

Ukraine expects NATO membership action plan - dpty head of President's Office

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Roman Mashovets, at a meeting with head of the NATO Mission in Ukraine Oleksandr Vinnykov, said that Ukraine expects to receive an action plan from NATO in the near future, the implementation of which will allow Ukraine to obtain the status of a full member in the North Atlantic Alliance (MAP), the press service of the President's Office said.

"We very much hope that in the near future we will also receive an action plan for NATO membership," Mashovets said.

He thanked NATO for supporting Ukraine on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration and bringing it closer to the standards of the North Atlantic Alliance.

In turn, the head of the NATO office in Ukraine noted that "in a recent fruitful conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Secretary General of the Alliance Jens Stoltenberg, the interlocutors agreed on the need to focus on the implementation of reforms that will bring Ukraine closer to NATO."

He also noted the positive developments in the security and defense of Ukraine, primarily the adoption in 2020 of laws on intelligence and defense procurement.

"We would like to separately note the adoption at the first reading of the law on the Security Service of Ukraine and look forward to the adoption of the law at the second reading, which will be a historic step towards NATO," Vinnykov noted.

