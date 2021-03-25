Regional court rules to seize, transfer all property, shares of Motor Sich to ARMA

The shareholders of JSC Motor Sich started to receive a ruling of Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv dated March 19 on the seizure of all the property of the company and all 100% of its shares and transferring them to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency of Ukraine (ARMA).

According to the ruling's copy, which is at the disposal of Interfax-Ukraine, the list of property takes 18 pages, and the shareholders, indicating their custodians, accounts and the number of shares on them, about 125 pages.

In general, this is about 2.78 million shares with a par value of UAH 135 each. Among the major shareholders, in particular, Twinstar Holdings S.A. (Belize) with 129,500 and Likatron Enterprises Limited (Cyprus) with 207,592, whose securities accounts are in OTP Bank.

On the accounts of the custodian Dragon Capital there are Granum Corporation with 192,665; Business House Helena AG with 359,727; Enfields Trade & Capital Corp (all Panama-based) with 64,733, Trading House Elena LLC with 193,22; Motor Interkoms with 201,565 and Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings Limited (Virgin Islands) with 207,783 shares.

Relatively major stakes belong, in particular, to Hobart LLC with 42,205 shares; Coam investments Ltd (Cyprus) with 25,565 ones and Trabernus Corp (Panama) with 16,425 shares.