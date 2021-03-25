Facts

18:42 25.03.2021

Regional court rules to seize, transfer all property, shares of Motor Sich to ARMA

2 min read
Regional court rules to seize, transfer all property, shares of Motor Sich to ARMA

The shareholders of JSC Motor Sich started to receive a ruling of Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv dated March 19 on the seizure of all the property of the company and all 100% of its shares and transferring them to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency of Ukraine (ARMA).

According to the ruling's copy, which is at the disposal of Interfax-Ukraine, the list of property takes 18 pages, and the shareholders, indicating their custodians, accounts and the number of shares on them, about 125 pages.

In general, this is about 2.78 million shares with a par value of UAH 135 each. Among the major shareholders, in particular, Twinstar Holdings S.A. (Belize) with 129,500 and Likatron Enterprises Limited (Cyprus) with 207,592, whose securities accounts are in OTP Bank.

On the accounts of the custodian Dragon Capital there are Granum Corporation with 192,665; Business House Helena AG with 359,727; Enfields Trade & Capital Corp (all Panama-based) with 64,733, Trading House Elena LLC with 193,22; Motor Interkoms with 201,565 and Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings Limited (Virgin Islands) with 207,783 shares.

Relatively major stakes belong, in particular, to Hobart LLC with 42,205 shares; Coam investments Ltd (Cyprus) with 25,565 ones and Trabernus Corp (Panama) with 16,425 shares.

Tags: #motor_sich #arma
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:13 24.03.2021
Zelensky enacts non-public NSDC decision of March 11 on JSC Motor Sich

Zelensky enacts non-public NSDC decision of March 11 on JSC Motor Sich

10:26 22.03.2021
Ukroboronprom ready to manage Motor Sich assets – director general

Ukroboronprom ready to manage Motor Sich assets – director general

12:03 20.03.2021
Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

13:00 13.03.2021
There is no talk of nationalizing Motor Sich – Danilov

There is no talk of nationalizing Motor Sich – Danilov

17:25 12.03.2021
ARMA specialists should be involved in criminal proceedings for effective work – acting ARMA head

ARMA specialists should be involved in criminal proceedings for effective work – acting ARMA head

09:09 12.03.2021
NSDC Secretary: Motor Sich enterprise to be returned to Ukrainian people

NSDC Secretary: Motor Sich enterprise to be returned to Ukrainian people

18:23 11.03.2021
NSDC Secretary: Motor Sich enterprise to be returned to Ukrainian people

NSDC Secretary: Motor Sich enterprise to be returned to Ukrainian people

09:06 09.03.2021
Motor Sich President Bohuslayev accuses Chinese partners of refusing to invest, offers to leave them 35% stake

Motor Sich President Bohuslayev accuses Chinese partners of refusing to invest, offers to leave them 35% stake

15:29 22.02.2021
ARMA stands for granting it right to determine sale of assets

ARMA stands for granting it right to determine sale of assets

10:24 17.02.2021
Chinese investors of Motor Sich say number of plaintiffs rises, arbitration claims against Ukraine reach $3.6 bln

Chinese investors of Motor Sich say number of plaintiffs rises, arbitration claims against Ukraine reach $3.6 bln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on subsoil use – decree

Plane with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine – media

Yanukovych, Azarov may still have assets in Ukraine – Danilov

Court of Appeal upholds Yanukovych arrest in absentia in case on state power seizure

Phone talk between Biden, Zelenky to take place in near future – U.S. Dept of State

LATEST

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on subsoil use – decree

Shmyhal extends to Pope Francis Zelensky's invitation to visit Ukraine on occasion of 30th anniversary of Independence

Plane with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine – media

Danilov: Ukraine to collapse if it flirts with Russia

Ukraine to open Consulate General in Houston in 2021

Suez Canal ship accident could have effects for global trade – DP World TIS Pivdenniy CEO

Food Safety Service identifies ASF in Vinnytsia region, introduces restrictions

Pope Francis receives Ukraine's PM for private audience

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Mykolaiv region from March 27

Semenchenko is organizer of illegal armed groups, Shevchenko provides financing, supplies of ammunition – SBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD