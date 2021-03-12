Number of 5G smartphones possessed by Ukrainians increases six-fold in Q4 2020

From October 2020 to January 2021, the use of 5G smartphones in Ukraine increased from 31,000 to 194,000.

The data was received by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine together with mobile network operators, according to the ministry's website.

The ministry said that the number of smartphones with 4G support also continues to grow, since several thousand settlements are connected monthly to this technology by mobile network operators. Therefore, owners of almost 31 million smartphones can use 4G high-speed Internet.

"We see a situation when Ukrainians, having 4G smartphones and the necessary coverage, continue using the old SIM cards with 3G. We urge subscribers to replace their cards with those that support 4G, because this data transfer technology is 10-15 times faster than the Internet of the older generation. Replacement is free with each operator and takes several minutes. After that, the quality of the video call and the speed of downloading files will be much higher," the press service said, citing Head of the mobile Internet development group of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Stanislav Prybytko.