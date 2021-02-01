Facts

16:42 01.02.2021

Hearings on MH17 resumed in Netherlands, court to discuss how to deal with case from June 7

2 min read
Hearings on MH17 resumed in Netherlands, court to discuss how to deal with case from June 7

The District Court of The Hague resumes hearings on the case of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17, which was downed on July 17, 2014 in the sky over Donbas, the participants in the process will discuss the issue of how to consider the case on the merits from June 7, 2014.

According to the court's press service, it is expected that the court will briefly inform about the issues considered at the last hearing, which took place on November 25, 2020, and talk about the events that have occurred since then. "On November 25, the pretrial stage (consideration of the case) was completed, hearings on the merits are approaching," the court said.

During the last hearing, on some of the defense motions of one of the accused, Russian Oleg Pulatov, the court decided to conduct additional investigations, the execution of which is entrusted to the investigating judge. "The approved investigations must be started and completed. The court does not consider it necessary to complete all investigations before the start of the hearing on the merits, but it must be clear which of them have not yet been completed and how long they will take," the court said.

Further in the court hearing, the lawyers of the relatives and the lawyers of the accused Pulatov will be invited to speak. There will also be an opportunity to respond to representatives of the prosecutor's office.

Should the prosecution fail to respond on Monday, it is expected that such an opportunity will be provided next Monday, on February 8.

According to the press release, when it comes to criminal proceedings in this case, one should expect "a certain degree of unpredictability." "Court hearings can be shortened, postponed, suspended or even canceled due to developments in the court. The schedule can be adjusted from day to day," the court said.

Tags: #netherlands #mh17 #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:46 01.02.2021
Investohills Vesta achieves freeze on assets of Kagerol Holdings, owner of Balaklava Mine in Sevastopol

Investohills Vesta achieves freeze on assets of Kagerol Holdings, owner of Balaklava Mine in Sevastopol

16:47 30.01.2021
Pechersky Court says it does not initiate proceedings against Biden, Poroshenko – press service

Pechersky Court says it does not initiate proceedings against Biden, Poroshenko – press service

16:44 28.01.2021
Administrative court refuses to satisfy Nefyodov's claim seeking to be reinstated as head of State Customs Service

Administrative court refuses to satisfy Nefyodov's claim seeking to be reinstated as head of State Customs Service

14:34 26.01.2021
Court rules to delay sale of building of ex-owners of PrivatBank in Ohio for $17 mln

Court rules to delay sale of building of ex-owners of PrivatBank in Ohio for $17 mln

12:28 26.01.2021
Supreme Court to consider appeal against convicted Yanukovych on March 15

Supreme Court to consider appeal against convicted Yanukovych on March 15

11:55 25.01.2021
Supreme Court allows PrivatBank to claim 247 filling stations belonging to it from companies of its ex-owners

Supreme Court allows PrivatBank to claim 247 filling stations belonging to it from companies of its ex-owners

17:44 20.01.2021
Court leaves Mykytas under arrest

Court leaves Mykytas under arrest

14:46 20.01.2021
Court refuses Sologub seeking to declare illegal and annul decisions on application of disciplinary sanctions to him by NBU Council

Court refuses Sologub seeking to declare illegal and annul decisions on application of disciplinary sanctions to him by NBU Council

12:26 20.01.2021
HCJ dismisses PrivatBank's complaint against actions of judge of Kyiv's Pechersky District Court Vovk

HCJ dismisses PrivatBank's complaint against actions of judge of Kyiv's Pechersky District Court Vovk

18:48 19.01.2021
Economic Court again suspends consideration of case on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

Economic Court again suspends consideration of case on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 2,394 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,457 people recovered – Stepanov

Arakhamia does not exclude possibility of creating parliamentary coalition with Batkivschyna

Dubinsky expelled from Servant of People faction – MP Hetmantsev

Everyone who interfered in U.S. elections should be held accountable under law – Zelensky

MFA calls on international community to hold Russia accountable for violence against its people, aggression against neighboring countries

LATEST

Court obliges prosecutor general to consider petition of Bakhmatiuk's lawyer to withdraw VAB Bank case from NABU - Ukrlandfarming

Ukraine records 2,394 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,457 people recovered – Stepanov

Servant of People may consider Dubinsky's membership in party - Vereschuk

Kuleba, Blinken reaffirm importance of Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, agree to make it more ambitious

Tupytsky challenges his dismissal from office of Constitutional Court's judge in Supreme Court

Arakhamia does not exclude possibility of creating parliamentary coalition with Batkivschyna

Dubinsky expelled from Servant of People faction – MP Hetmantsev

Groysman calls on mayors to abandon open opposition to Cabinet's decisions

Amendments to Constitution should eliminate dualism of power in Ukraine – Groysman

SBU checks possible ties of SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny with Russia's special services

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD