Head of Ukraine's mission to NATO to be appointed in near future – Stefanishyna

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, hopes that the head of Ukraine's mission to NATO will be appointed in the near future.

"The decision to appoint the head of the Ukrainian mission to NATO is made by the president, since this is a diplomatic position. We have formed a number of proposals to determine the candidacy ... and we hope that he will be appointed in the near future," Stefanishyna said during the Hour of Questions to the Government in parliament on Friday.

She clarified that the appointment of the head of mission will be after "communications between the Prime Minister and the President with the Secretary General [of NATO] and discussion, including this issue."

"This issue has actually been resolved," said Stefanishyna.