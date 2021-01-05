Facts

18:22 05.01.2021

Cabinet simplifies procedure for investigating deaths of medical workers from COVID-19

1 min read
Cabinet simplifies procedure for investigating deaths of medical workers from COVID-19

 The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the procedure for investigating deaths of medical workers from COVID-19.

"The government has simplified the procedure for investigating deaths of medical workers caring for patients with COVID-19 as a result of the disease," the government's press service said.

Thus, the procedure for investigating deaths of medical workers of state and municipal health care institutions providing primary, emergency, and in inpatient secondary (specialized) and tertiary (highly specialized) medical care to patients with COVID-19 as a result of infection with the SARS -CoV-2 coronavirus has been regulated, which applies to such cases of death that occurred during the quarantine period established by the Cabinet of Ministers, and within three months from the date of its completion.

In particular, the procedure for the creation and operation of a commission to investigate such cases, the time frame for providing conclusions has been determined.

Also, changes were made to the Procedure for making insurance payments in case of illness or death of medical workers due to infection with COVID-19.

Tags: #investigating #covid_19 #medical
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:49 05.01.2021
Kyiv records 846 COVID-19 cases per day, 26 people died

Kyiv records 846 COVID-19 cases per day, 26 people died

09:22 05.01.2021
Ukraine records 5,334 COVID-19 cases per day, 13,850 people recovered - Stepanov

Ukraine records 5,334 COVID-19 cases per day, 13,850 people recovered - Stepanov

15:29 04.01.2021
Some 76.4% of COVID-19 beds provided with oxygen in Ukraine – Stepanov

Some 76.4% of COVID-19 beds provided with oxygen in Ukraine – Stepanov

10:38 04.01.2021
Ukraine sees 4,158 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 4,693 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine sees 4,158 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 4,693 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

16:53 02.01.2021
Azerbaijan records 421 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Azerbaijan records 421 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

11:20 02.01.2021
Some 5,038 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 recoveries in Ukraine over past day - Stepanov

Some 5,038 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 recoveries in Ukraine over past day - Stepanov

11:24 01.01.2021
Ukraine has new 9,432 COVID-19 cases, 10,016 people recovered – NSDC

Ukraine has new 9,432 COVID-19 cases, 10,016 people recovered – NSDC

16:03 31.12.2020
Reliable vaccine for life, not political propaganda for profit – Zelensky about COVID-19 vaccine by Sinovac Biotech

Reliable vaccine for life, not political propaganda for profit – Zelensky about COVID-19 vaccine by Sinovac Biotech

14:19 31.12.2020
Ukraine purchases vaccine against COVID-19 for UAH 964 mln, rapid tests for UAH 989 mln – Health Ministry

Ukraine purchases vaccine against COVID-19 for UAH 964 mln, rapid tests for UAH 989 mln – Health Ministry

09:29 30.12.2020
Number of new COVID-19 cases grows by 998 in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Number of new COVID-19 cases grows by 998 in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet allows stores to sell household chemicals, press during lockdown

Constitutional Court head concerned over threat of blocking court's operation after issuing presidential decree on removal of Tupytsky

Ukraine's National Police ready to conduct investigative actions with those disseminated data on possible persons ordered hit of Sheremet

Trade in food, medicines, veterinary preparations allowed during strict quarantine - Stepanov

PGO, SBI send written suspicion to Poland's competent authority for delivery to Ukravtodor ex-head Nowak

LATEST

Cabinet allows stores to sell household chemicals, press during lockdown

No shelling attacks recorded in Donbas since midnight, four hectares cleared of mines - JFO HQ

Nemchinov announces receipt of equipment for 'hot line' on access to education for residents of Crimea and ORDLO

Cabinet allocates UAH 20 mln for provision of humanitarian aid to Croatia

Constitutional Court head concerned over threat of blocking court's operation after issuing presidential decree on removal of Tupytsky

Medical Procurement of Ukraine announces blocking of its work by Health Ministry

U.S. Embassy recommends Ukrainians avoid crowded places in Washington

Zelensky declares UAH 4.6 mln in royalties from Kvartal 95, Kinostolytsia LLC

Decline in PCR testing for COVID-19 can be explained by launch of antigen tests, this doesn't affect decline in incidence – KSE

Sandu hopes to discuss regional security, European integration reforms with Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD